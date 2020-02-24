UrduPoint.com
Newly Appointed AGP Excuses Himself From The Hearing Of Case Against Justice Isa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 06:04 PM

Newly appointed AGP excuses himself from the hearing of case against Justice Isa

Barrister Khalid Javed Khan says that he can’t appear in this case due to “conflict of interests”, saying that government’s plea regarding permission for additional attorney general Amir Rehman for this case should be accepted.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2020) The newly appointed Attorney General for Pakistan Barrister Khalid Javed Khan excused himself from proceedings of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, telling the top court that there was a conflict of interest.

The AGP also asked the top court to accept the government’s plea seeking permission for additional attorney general Amir Rehman to argue the case.

Surprisingly, the top court resumed hearing of the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa despite that additional attorney general Chaudhary Amir Rehmam had made a request to the court to adjourn its hearing for three weeks.

“I can’t appear ini this case on behalf of the government. Therefore, I request the court to allow the government request as there is conflict of interest,” the newly AGP argued, pleading that Amir Rehman should be allowed appearance in the case. On it, the top court observed that they could have granted him more time for preparation as you sought a three-week time for it but we know that the additional attorney general is prepared.

“I need to go abroad for some national interest and I need some time till March 20,” said the top law officer. At this, Justice Bandial remarked that there was possibility that any one of them may need to go abroad as well in March.

The sources say that the government has also decided to hire services of a private lawyer for the same case and have considered some Names.

Last week, the reference case against Justice Isa took a new turn after former attorney general for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had levelled allegations against some members of the Supreme Court bench that their help were sought in rejoinder against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. However, the former AGP withdrew his statement and said that he believed in respect of judiciary and could not even think about such things which could damage the top institution of the state.

He said that he had resigned on call of Pakistan Bar Council and surrendered himself at the mercy of the top court by filing unconditional apology.

