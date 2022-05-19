NHA opens alternate route to flood-hit KKH Bridge in Hunza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) on the directions of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mufti Asad Mahmood Thursday established alternate route to the Karakoram Highway (KKH) Bridge that got damaged due to glacial lake outburst flood in Hasanabad area of Hunza.

The glacial flood caused by melting of glaciers had resulted in massive destruction in Hunza that made a concrete bridge to collapse on the Karakoram Highway earlier this month.

According to NHA, the people have already started using the alternate route opened for the facilitation of locals, adding that work on the temporary bridged would be completed with two to three weeks. The vehicle carrying upto 40-tons weight can pass through the alternate route, said a press release.

Work on the new regular bridge would be completed within six to eight months, adding that NHA experts have completed design work for the durable permanent bridge.

The construction work of the bridge was being underway round the clock to ensure unimpeded connectivity to the locals and tourists visiting the scenic area.

The reconstruction work of the Bridge was being underway in the supervision of Chairman NHA Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha and international renowned bridges expert Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

A separate alternate route was also prepared for the pedestrians who can easily use it for crossing purpose.

The Authority said that all the available resources would be utilized to construct a durable and standard bridge keeping in view the importance of the route and its geographical terrain.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood assured that a new durable bridge would be constructed before stipulated time to facilitate the people of the areas within least possible duration.

He said that government is well aware of the importance of Karakoram Highway and hardships being faced by the people of the areas. "It was our responsibility to ensure the safe journey of travelers and besides smooth traffic flow", he added.

The minister appreciated NHA building experts and engineers for opening the alternate route for the facilitation of people within record time.