NHMP directs smooth traffic flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :In an effort to manage traffic flow during bad weather conditions, Motorway Police (NHMP) implemented a ban on heavy vehicles on different sections of motorways and directed the traffic to move in groups.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, an official said that the decision was made due to poor weather conditions, including heavy rain and thick fog, which have caused disruptions on various sections of the motorways.

He informed that the entry of Heavy Traffic Vehicles (HTV) was banned on Motorway M2 from Islamabad to Kot Momin, on Motorway 4 from Toba Tek Singh to Pindi Bhattian, and from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem.

Traffic was directed to move into the groups on Motorway M2 from Pindi Bhattian to Kot Momin, he added.

He advised motorists to exercise caution when driving in slippery conditions on different highways including Burhan to Thakot (E35), Islamabad Toll Plaza (M2), at Sawat Express Highway Katlang to Karnal Sher Khan, and from Ismaila Interchange to Bakhshali Interchange.

The official reminded the travelers to reduce speed and maintain a safe distance between vehicles and check the latest updates on the motorway conditions before setting out on their journey.

