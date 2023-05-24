MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Setting the example of settlement, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) reconciled a newlywed boy who was going to commit suicide by foiling his attempt as he was upset over some domestic issues in Khanewal.

According to details, patrolling officers Gulzar Hussain and Sajjad Hyder observed a 19-year-old boy was sitting at carriageway location 536 in an awkward state of mind during routine patrolling duty.

The officers sensed something bad and approached the boy. The officers inquired the boy and revealed his name as Faraz Ahmed s/o Jaam Ejaz Ahmed. He was not feeling good and was very upset due to his clash with his father on domestic issue.

He was intending to commit suicide when officers took him in custody.

On the directions of DSP Hamid Khan, the officers carried him in beat camp, made counselling session and argued to heal his burning mind. His father was called who reached the office. Both (father and son) were happy to see each other.

The family was highly grateful to NHMP officers who saved the precious life of his son. After the completion of codal formalities and further suitable counselling of both (father and son), the boy was handed over to his father in the presence of eye witnesses.