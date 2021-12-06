NHMP launches campaign to ensure M-Tag mandatory for all vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The officials of National Highways and Motorways Police, mobile education Unit Sector II Sakrand and patrolling and other officials launched a campaign at Saeedabad, Moro and Kandiaro Toll Plazas with regard to M.Tag .

The vehicle owners and drivers were informed that with effect from December 7, the entry of vehicles, as per the court directives, will not be allowed without M-Tag cum Balance M.Tag .

In this regard banners have been displayed at all Toll Plazas in Sector-II. It was informed that such an act will help safety against increasing smog dangers as well as help keep the environment clean from pollution.