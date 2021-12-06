UrduPoint.com

NHMP Launches Campaign To Ensure M-Tag Mandatory For All Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:16 PM

NHMP launches campaign to ensure M-Tag mandatory for all vehicles

The officials of National Highways and Motorways Police, Mobile Education Unit Sector II Sakrand and patrolling and other officials launched a campaign at Saeedabad, Moro and Kandiaro Toll Plazas with regard to M.Tag

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The officials of National Highways and Motorways Police, mobile education Unit Sector II Sakrand and patrolling and other officials launched a campaign at Saeedabad, Moro and Kandiaro Toll Plazas with regard to M.Tag .

The vehicle owners and drivers were informed that with effect from December 7, the entry of vehicles, as per the court directives, will not be allowed without M-Tag cum Balance M.Tag .

In this regard banners have been displayed at all Toll Plazas in Sector-II. It was informed that such an act will help safety against increasing smog dangers as well as help keep the environment clean from pollution.

Related Topics

Police Education Mobile Vehicles Vehicle Sakrand Saeedabad Kandiaro December All From Court

Recent Stories

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to ..

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to Guinean firm as it seeks to ex ..

26 minutes ago
 SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service ..

SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service fleet with addition of SAFEEN ..

26 minutes ago
 Sprinter Vicaut leaves Reider training camp for It ..

Sprinter Vicaut leaves Reider training camp for Italy

9 minutes ago
 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies: reports

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies: reports

9 minutes ago
 New DIG takes charge

New DIG takes charge

9 minutes ago
 Azam Khan Swati grieved over crash of army helicop ..

Azam Khan Swati grieved over crash of army helicopter in Siachen

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.