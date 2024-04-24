Open Menu

NH&MP Launches Crackdown Against Drivers Over Not Using Seat Belts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

NH&MP launches crackdown against drivers over not using seat belts

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) launched crackdown against drivers who did not use seat belts while driving.

Heavy fines were imposed on drivers of vehicles using motorways with bad or no lights and there would be no relation in this regard.

These views were expressed by SSP Motorway Sub-Sector M-4 Khanewal Farast Ali Bhandar while talking to media representatives.

The all officials of Beat No 21 Shamkot were directed to continue action against the violating drivers without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Khanewal Media All

Recent Stories

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

46 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

2 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

6 hours ago
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

16 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

16 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

20 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

20 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

21 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan