NH&MP launches crackdown against drivers over not using seat belts

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) launched crackdown against drivers who did not use seat belts while driving.

Heavy fines were imposed on drivers of vehicles using motorways with bad or no lights and there would be no relation in this regard.

These views were expressed by SSP Motorway Sub-Sector M-4 Khanewal Farast Ali Bhandar while talking to media representatives.

The all officials of Beat No 21 Shamkot were directed to continue action against the violating drivers without any discrimination.