NH&MP Launches Tree-plantation Drive

14 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

NH&MP launches tree-plantation drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) in collaboration with Dawat-e-Islami launched tree-plantation drive and planted saplings at M4, M5 motorways here on Thursday.

Sector commander M5 motorway police, Rana Sarfraz Nasir said that planting a sapling was a voluntary act of kindness (sadqa jaria). The whole world was being affected due to global warming and Pakistan was also included in the list.

The tree-plantation is vital to avert melting of glaciers and survival of wildlife.

He said that global warming would also affect agriculture as it is backbone for country's economy.

The sector commander said that it was dire need to plant maximum trees as trees are environmental friendly and 5,000 trees would be planted across the sector.

DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti, inspector Gulzar Hussain and Ameer Zeeshan Attari from Dawat-e-Islami also stressed the need for maximum tree-plantation to make the environment pleasant.

