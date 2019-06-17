Nine Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:50 PM
FESCO task force caught nine persons involved in electricity theft across the distric
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) -:FESCO task force caught nine persons involved in electricity theft across the district.
Police said on Monday that FESCO task force conducted raid in Satellite Town, Chak 24/NB, Chak 49/NB and caught nine persons involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.
They were identified as Mukhtar Ahmad, Avais, Noor Hayat, Muhammad Imran and others.
Police registered separate cases.