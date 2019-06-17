Nine booked over power theft in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) -:FESCO task force caught nine persons involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police said on Monday that FESCO task force conducted raid in Satellite Town, Chak 24/NB, Chak 49/NB and caught nine persons involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were identified as Mukhtar Ahmad, Avais, Noor Hayat, Muhammad Imran and others.

Police registered separate cases.