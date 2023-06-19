UrduPoint.com

Nine Booked Over Water Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Nine booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The irrigation task force team arrested nine farmers on the charge of water theft from the canals in the district here on Monday.

According to the official sources, the teams of the irrigation department conducted raids in various areas of the districts and caught nine farmers including Ashfaq,Muhammad Nawaz,Jamshad,Sikandar Azam,Akraam,Umar Hayyat,Shoukat Ali,Safdar and Muhammad Hayyat who were stealing water from main canals.

Police registered cases against the water pilferers.

