Nine Drug Peddlers Netted With 11 Kg Charras

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine accused on recovery of over 11 kg charras and 600 grams heroin.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police managed to net a drug peddler namely Rehman for having 1320 grams charras and Waqas for possessing 600 grams heroin.

Saddar Wah police rounded up Zahid on recovery of 1305 grams charras and Ali Raza with 1260 grams charras.

Cantt, R.A.Bazar, Waris Khan, Naseerabad and Airport police arrested Ali, Haris, Bilal Ahmed, Saifullah and Waqas and seized over seven kg charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

