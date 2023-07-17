Open Menu

Nine Farmers Booked Over Water Pilfering

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Nine farmers booked over water pilfering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The irrigation task force caught nine farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Monday.

According to official sources, teams of irrigation department conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught nine farmers, identified as Sanaullah, Muhammad Ashraf, Abdul Rehman, Umar Hayyat, Ramzan,Tariq and others, on the charge of stealing water from main canals.

The police registered cases against water pilferers.

Related Topics

Police Water From

Recent Stories

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

9 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corru ..

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

45 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under M ..

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

13 hours ago
Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

15 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

16 hours ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan