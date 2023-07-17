Nine farmers booked over water pilfering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The irrigation task force caught nine farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Monday.

According to official sources, teams of irrigation department conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught nine farmers, identified as Sanaullah, Muhammad Ashraf, Abdul Rehman, Umar Hayyat, Ramzan,Tariq and others, on the charge of stealing water from main canals.

The police registered cases against water pilferers.