SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested nine accused for power theft in different areas.

According to the police, on reports of Gepco officials, the police arrested Rafique, Sahfi, Ejaz, Ilyas, Azhar, Adnan, Khadam, Tanzeem and Waseem.

The police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.