NLPD Organizes Seminar On Role Of Urdu Language In Pakistan Movement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Friday organized a seminar titled “the role of urdu Language in Pakistan Movement” in connection with Pakistan National Day celebrations to be held on March 23. The seminar was chaired by Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, while Prof Dr. Riaz Ahmed, former Director National Institute of Historical Cultural Research, Quaid e Azam University, Islamabad was the keynote speaker on the occasion.
The speakers at seminar highlighted the importance and role of Urdu Language and said that it won’t be unjustified to say that Urdu language and two nation theory were inevitably indispensable for each other.
With reference to that, prior to the establishment of Pakistan, the Muslims of subcontinent participated with great vigor with a conviction for Urdu language as their national language despite having other and thus made it possible to accomplish the achievement of Pakistan, they added.
The speakers further said that Urdu language not only emerged as a symbol of Muslim unity during the course of Pakistan Movement but it was also established that it had all the traits to be a powerful factor in affirming the need for a separate state for Muslims in Indo-Pak subcontinent where they could be free to lead their lives according to their religion and culture.
Director General NLPD Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar thanked Chairman HEC and Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed for their participation in the seminar. He said that Urdu is a major language of the world. Today, the need of the hour is that Pakistan should utilize its resources to develop and nourish the national language, he added.
At the seminar, the introductory remarks were presented by Dr Rashid Hamid and moderated by Humaira Ishfaq.
