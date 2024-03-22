Open Menu

NLPD Organizes Seminar On Role Of Urdu Language In Pakistan Movement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

NLPD organizes seminar on role of Urdu language in Pakistan Movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Friday organized a seminar titled “the role of urdu Language in Pakistan Movement” in connection with Pakistan National Day celebrations to be held on March 23. The seminar was chaired by Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, while Prof Dr. Riaz Ahmed, former Director National Institute of Historical Cultural Research, Quaid e Azam University, Islamabad was the keynote speaker on the occasion.

The speakers at seminar highlighted the importance and role of Urdu Language and said that it won’t be unjustified to say that Urdu language and two nation theory were inevitably indispensable for each other.

With reference to that, prior to the establishment of Pakistan, the Muslims of subcontinent participated with great vigor with a conviction for Urdu language as their national language despite having other and thus made it possible to accomplish the achievement of Pakistan, they added.

The speakers further said that Urdu language not only emerged as a symbol of Muslim unity during the course of Pakistan Movement but it was also established that it had all the traits to be a powerful factor in affirming the need for a separate state for Muslims in Indo-Pak subcontinent where they could be free to lead their lives according to their religion and culture.

Director General NLPD Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar thanked Chairman HEC and Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed for their participation in the seminar. He said that Urdu is a major language of the world. Today, the need of the hour is that Pakistan should utilize its resources to develop and nourish the national language, he added.

At the seminar, the introductory remarks were presented by Dr Rashid Hamid and moderated by Humaira Ishfaq.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Quaid E Azam Rashid Lead Mukhtar Ahmed March HEC Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

1 hour ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

13 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

13 hours ago
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

13 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

13 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

13 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

13 hours ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

14 hours ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan