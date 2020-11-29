NLPD publishes book titled 'Learn Urdu' for foreigners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Sunday published a book titled "Learn Urdu" for foreigners owing to their growing interest in national language. NLPD DG Rashid Hameed while addressing the launching ceremony said that with the passage of time, urdu has gained extraordinary acceptance at the international level and people from more or less every region of the world were becoming attached to Urdu in one way or the another.

He said that this book has been published in view of the growing interest of Urdu writers in the context of CPEC and China-Pakistan relations.

He said, "It has been compiled by Shafiq Anjum and Dr Zafar Ahmed, teachers of Tabanmal University". "I hope the this book will be useful for foreigners who read and write Urdu," he added. Publication Department of the NLPD will continue to publish interesting, useful and informative books on various topics, he stated. He further said that Urdu was their identity and it should remain so for future generations.

He said that books and dictionaries prepared and published by NLPD were playing an important role for the promotion and development of Urdu Language.

