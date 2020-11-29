UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLPD Publishes Book Titled 'Learn Urdu' For Foreigners

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:20 PM

NLPD publishes book titled 'Learn Urdu' for foreigners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Sunday published a book titled "Learn Urdu" for foreigners owing to their growing interest in national language.             NLPD DG Rashid Hameed while addressing the launching ceremony said that with the passage of time, urdu has gained extraordinary acceptance at the international level and people from more or less every region of the world were becoming attached to Urdu in one way or the another.

He said that this book has been published in view of the growing interest of Urdu writers in the context of CPEC and China-Pakistan relations.

             He said, "It has been compiled by Shafiq Anjum and Dr Zafar Ahmed, teachers of Tabanmal University".  "I hope the this book will be useful for foreigners who read and write Urdu," he added. Publication Department of the NLPD will continue to publish interesting, useful and informative books on various topics, he stated.   He further said that Urdu was their identity and it should remain so for future generations.

He said that books and dictionaries prepared and published by NLPD were playing an important role for the promotion and development of Urdu Language.

778

Related Topics

World CPEC Rashid Sunday From

Recent Stories

Nations rise through their peoplesâ€™ sacrifices: ..

41 minutes ago

Emirati martyrs represent a patriotic spirit that ..

56 minutes ago

UAE draws valuable lessons of courage, pride from ..

56 minutes ago

Commemoration Day celebrates UAE&#039;s noble valu ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs will remain immortal in conscience of UAE ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs are timeless symbols of patriotism: Mohame ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.