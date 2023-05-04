NMU F&P committee meets to deliberate on financial matters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Finance and Planning (F&P) Committee of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met under the chairmanship of VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad to review development projects and other matters.

The committee discussed in length regarding fees of different courses being offered in the varsity besides the release of funds.

It also deliberated on M&R work and payments of Sehat Sahulat Programme to hospitals on the panel.

It approved most of the fee structures of varsity courses which will be tabled in the next syndicate meeting.

Among others NMU Registrar, Dr Ghulam Abbas, Director Finance, Dr Abu Bakr Malik, Addl Registrar, Dr Fawad Khakwani and Director local fund, Shahsawar attended the meeting.