No Ban On Nawaz Sharif, Sons Arrival To Attend Funeral: Shibli

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

No ban on Nawaz Sharif, sons arrival to attend funeral: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that there was no restriction on the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz in Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said that they should come and attend the funeral of late Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The propaganda of state repression was deliberately being done to politicize this matter. Whom the PML- N was trying to befool by such tactics, he questioned.

More Stories From Pakistan

