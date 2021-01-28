No compromise to be made on quality of investigation: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all police officials to ensure quality investigation into crime cases and provide relief to people through resolving their matters.

He stated this while addressing the Station House Officers (SHOs) and In-Charge Investigation deputed at each police station. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanveer and SSP (Investigation) were also present on the occasion.

The Islamabad police chief said that quality investigation and prevention of crime are among his top priorities and no compromise would be made on it.

"We would have to work like a team and provide relief to people", he said and directed to adopt courteous attitude with complainants visiting police stations.

He said one would feel inner satisfaction after resolving the complaints of people and their prayers would lead towards calm life.

The IGP said that he knows about the issues of investigation officiers and is trying to resolve them. The performance of investigation officiers would be reviewed on continuous basis and those showing good performance would be encouraged.

The IGP said that a system is being introduced for transfer of investigation fund to police stations.

He asked DIG and SSP (Operations) to contact complaints themselves and get opinion about attitude of investigation officers. The main purpose behind deployment of In-Charge Investigation at level of police stations is to provide immediate relief and justice to people and no compromise would be made on it, he added.