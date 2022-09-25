No corona positive case reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,996 in the province on Sunday.

According to Media Coordinator Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,643,190 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35,604 affected patients recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.