No flood situation in any river: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said there was no flood situation in the country at present as all the main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej were flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, present combined live storage of three main reservoirs was 11.746 MAF (i.e. 85.84 % of the total).

Westerly Wave trough continues to prevail over Northern parts of Pakistan with weak Seasonal Low persisting over Northeastern Balochistan bringing weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into upper parts of country upto 3000 feet.

Scattered thunderstorm/ rain is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar & Kohat Divisions) besides over the upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours.

Sargodha and Lahore Divisions of Punjab province may also experience isolated thunderstorm/ rain during the same period.