Health Minister commences National Anti-Dengue and Cervical Cancer Vaccination campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday commenced the National Anti-Dengue Campaign 2025 at F-9 Park in Islamabad, warning that dengue is spreading rapidly after recent rains, with more than 400 cases already reported across the capital.

He urged citizens, lawmakers, and frontline workers to actively participate in prevention efforts, stressing that “eliminating dengue is a collective responsibility.”

The Minister revealed that over 300 cases have been reported from rural Islamabad and more than 100 from urban areas. He explained that dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water often found in homes and surroundings.

“We must not wait for patients to reach hospitals. The real solution lies in prevention,” he remarked.

Kamal said the Ministry of Health is implementing an integrated strategy, which includes upgrading machinery, enhancing facilities, and strengthening field operations to curb the outbreak.

Appealing to Islamabad’s three Members of the National Assembly, he urged them to play a leading role in mobilizing communities and raising public awareness.

Calling health a sacred trust, the Minister paid tribute to frontline workers engaged in anti-dengue efforts. “When you protect people from disease in the scorching sun, you serve Allah’s creation, and the Almighty is pleased,” he said.

He reminded citizens that prevention is more effective than constructing additional hospitals, which he described as only a temporary solution.

Alongside the dengue campaign, Kamal also highlighted the launch of a cervical cancer prevention initiative.

He revealed that around 5,000 women in Pakistan are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year, with 3,000 deaths reported annually. Urging families to vaccinate their daughters, he condemned anti-vaccine propaganda as “irresponsible and harmful,” calling on those spreading misinformation to “fear God and refrain from such behavior.”

Reaffirming his ministry’s commitment, Mr. Kamal assured that the government is mobilizing all available resources to control dengue, expand preventive health measures, and protect citizens from life-threatening diseases.