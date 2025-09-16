Open Menu

ANF Foils 3 Drug Smuggling Attempts, 5 Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ANF foils 3 drug smuggling attempts, 5 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have carried out three successful operations across the country, arresting five accused and seizing 14 kilograms of narcotics worth over Rs 3.7 million.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the ANF personnel intercepted a suspect near Hattar Road in Haripur and recovered 200 grams of hashish from his possession. During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.

Similarly, in another operation near Server Shaheed Toll Plaza, the ANF seized 12 kilograms of hashish concealed in a truck loaded with dry crackers. Two suspects were taken into custody.

In Lahore, an ANF team recovered two kilograms of heroin from two individuals riding a motorcycle near a hospital on the Link Road. Both suspects were arrested.

Cases have been registered against all the accused under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act.

