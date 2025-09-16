Open Menu

FESCO Addressed Over 65,000 Complaints In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) successfully redressed more than 65,000 consumer complaints received at its Central Call Center during August.

Deputy Director Complaints Hafiz Shehzad announced on Tuesday that the Power Information Technology Company (PITC) released the monthly performance report revealing that out of 66,091 complaints received last month, 65,211 were promptly resolved, while action on 880 complaints remains ongoing.

The complaints were distributed across various circles, with First Circle receiving 15,786, Second Circle 20,843, Jhang Circle 3,196, Sargodha Circle 16,883, Mianwali Circle 4,543, and Toba Tek Singh Circle 4,840.

The issues mainly involved requests for new connections, wire replacements, and other technical problems.

Hafiz Shehzad highlighted that under the leadership of FESCO CEO Engineer Muhammad Aamir, the Central Complaint Center operates 24/7 to assist consumers. The 118 helpline and SMS service at 8118 remain fully functional for convenient complaint registration.

He urged all FESCO staff to work collaboratively to enhance the company’s reputation and prioritize customer satisfaction, emphasizing swift resolution of electricity-related complaints to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

