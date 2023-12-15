No-objection certificates approved for 6 stone-crushers

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The District Environmental Committee approved issuance of no-objection certificates to six stone-crushers in the district.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali at his office on Friday. The meeting was attended by Assistant Director Environment Sargodha Muhammad Naveed and University of Sargodha expert Dr. Ghulam Sarwar, as well as officials from Forests, Municipal Corporation and Civil Defene.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, the District Environmental Committee approved issuance of NOCs to five stone-crushers in tehsil Sargodha and one in tehsil Sillanwali.

Those getting NOCs include Jutt Brothers stone-crusher at Chak No. 113-SB, Kamran stone-crusher at Chak No. 116-SB, Salman Khan stone-crusher at Chak No. 116-SB, Usman stone-crusher at Chak No. 107-SB, Hassan stone-crusher at Chak No. 107-SB and Ghousia stone-crusher at Chak 48-SB in tehsil Sillanwali.

The deputy commissioner directed the assistant director environment to expedite all cases under consideration.