No Policy Framed By Parliament For Implementation Of CII's Recommendations: Solangi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday informed the Senate that the Parliament had not framed any policy or guidelines for the implementation of the recommendations suggested by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in its annual reports.
He was responding to a motion moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan (JIP) to discuss the non-presentation of the CII's annual report under clause (4) of Article 230 of the Constitution in the House, strategy for implementation of recommendations of these reports and the steps being taken by the government in this regard.
Solangi said under clause (4) of Article 230 of the Constitution, the CCI annual reports had been tabled in both the Houses of the Parliament.
The government had fulfilled its responsibility, but nothing was recommended to the government by the Parliament for their implementation, he added.
“If the Parliament approves any policy or guidelines in this regard then the government as per the Rules of business 1973 will ensure their implementation,” the minister assured.
Presenting the motion, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that the CII released its 733-page annual report in 2019-20.
He paid tribute to the Council chairman and staff who strived to create the tedious document giving 53 strategic recommendations, which, he claimed, was not tabled in the Senate.
He added that the CII considered Parliament as supreme, but it was acting a source providing guidance to the Parliament in the light of Quran and Sunnah as per its constitutional mandate.
He said that the report shed light on the constitutional amendment bills, recommendations, human rights especially of women, children and minorities, and a roadmap for an Islamic economic system against the interest-based system.
“There are many strategic recommendations in this report that are not read by the government and the Parliament,” he regretted.
The senator urged the government to ensure the lanuch of CII Report launch at the forum of Parliament and provincial assemblies every year.
“The easily doable actions recommended in the report should be promptly adopted through executive orders that do not need legislation,” he suggested.
He also proposed that a joint committee of the members of the Senate and the National Assembly be formed to finalize proposals for the implementation of the CCI's recommendations.
Recent Stories
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March
Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city
Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan
ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds
Stock markets diverge before more key earnings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about interview35 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered1 hour ago
-
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP1 hour ago
-
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege1 hour ago
-
Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March1 hour ago
-
ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds1 hour ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur1 hour ago
-
Injured or dead, to be examined by Medico Legal Officer on duty; LHC1 hour ago
-
Earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan, adjoining areas1 hour ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's flag hoisted on City Hall Kristiansand2 hours ago
-
Journalists should do court reporting with more responsibility: Islamabad High Court's (IHC) Chief ..3 hours ago