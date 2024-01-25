No Political Party Except PML-N Made Substantial Contributions, Says Maryam Nawaz
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:45 PM
The PML-N senior vice-president says on February 8th, for the sake of this country, you have to come out and vote early in the morning.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said that no other political party, apart from the PML-N, made any substantial contributions.
Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude on behalf of her behalf, saying, “I salute your service. I have stepped into NA-119 for the first time; I came here to seek permission for contesting elections, and you have given your verdict,”.
She was addressing the party workers in Singhpura, an area that falls within NA-119 constituency on Thursday.
Reflecting on the 2018 elections, Maryam Nawaz said that she faced defeat in NA-119 at that time.
“The blame on me was that that why I associated myself with my father. Even though life was at stake, I walked hand in hand with my father,” said Maryam, emphasizing that, beyond criticism, no other party except the PML-N achieved anything.
She stated, “Our work is such that it speaks for itself. There is one party that neither criticizes nor responds to criticism. Our actions speak louder than words,”.
Maryam also challenged other parties in Punjab that have governed for 15 years.
"Ask those parties that have been in power for 15 years in the province to account for their performance.
I, during Nawaz Sharif's 8 years, can list 1500 projects. Some say Nawaz Sharif has not presented a manifesto yet; Nawaz Sharif will present the manifesto in the coming days,”.
She highlighted that Nawaz Sharif not only presented a manifesto but also acted upon it. She stressed, "Nawaz Sharif did not just write a manifesto on paper. Nawaz Sharif has always talked about eliminating the difficulties faced by the public. Even where Nawaz Sharif did not get a mandate, his service is recognized."
She mentioned the criticism faced by Nawaz Sharif in Punjab but asserted that Punjab does not pay attention to criticism against Nawaz Sharif.
“The biggest right of a leader is in his constituency. If I could, I would knock on every door in NA-119. I have to travel across the country with Nawaz Sharif. My women's team is present in every street of NA-119."
She further said that she is not the kind of candidate for whom people write complaints on pieces of paper.
“I am the candidate who has come from her home to inquire about issues. We have not left this country; on February 8th, for the sake of this country, you have to come out and vote early in the morning,” she added.
Recent Stories
Four including Ex-MPA injured in car accident
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women U19 tri-series T20 match washed out
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 to Rs.213,800 per tola
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 cusecs
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four including Ex-MPA injured in car accident4 minutes ago
-
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 cusecs4 minutes ago
-
PEN calls on caretaker minister for IC&TE, discusses issues of private schools26 minutes ago
-
PM condoles over demise or ex-NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro26 minutes ago
-
BISP imparts training to 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under 'digital & financial literacy initiativ ..26 minutes ago
-
KEMU students visit M&CH at IPH36 minutes ago
-
Education termed key to progress, prosperity36 minutes ago
-
DC reviews the training process36 minutes ago
-
CM condemns firing at Election Commissioner Office Turbat46 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses PTI petition seeking general election under judiciary supervision46 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 43.1m fine on milkmen last month46 minutes ago
-
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force33 minutes ago