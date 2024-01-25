No political party except PML-N made substantial contributions, says Maryam Nawaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N senior vice-president says on February 8th, for the sake of this country, you have to come out and vote early in the morning.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said that no other political party, apart from the PML-N, made any substantial contributions.

Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude on behalf of her behalf, saying, “I salute your service. I have stepped into NA-119 for the first time; I came here to seek permission for contesting elections, and you have given your verdict,”.

She was addressing the party workers in Singhpura, an area that falls within NA-119 constituency on Thursday.

Reflecting on the 2018 elections, Maryam Nawaz said that she faced defeat in NA-119 at that time.

“The blame on me was that that why I associated myself with my father. Even though life was at stake, I walked hand in hand with my father,” said Maryam, emphasizing that, beyond criticism, no other party except the PML-N achieved anything.

She stated, “Our work is such that it speaks for itself. There is one party that neither criticizes nor responds to criticism. Our actions speak louder than words,”.

Maryam also challenged other parties in Punjab that have governed for 15 years.

"Ask those parties that have been in power for 15 years in the province to account for their performance.

I, during Nawaz Sharif's 8 years, can list 1500 projects. Some say Nawaz Sharif has not presented a manifesto yet; Nawaz Sharif will present the manifesto in the coming days,”.

She highlighted that Nawaz Sharif not only presented a manifesto but also acted upon it. She stressed, "Nawaz Sharif did not just write a manifesto on paper. Nawaz Sharif has always talked about eliminating the difficulties faced by the public. Even where Nawaz Sharif did not get a mandate, his service is recognized."

She mentioned the criticism faced by Nawaz Sharif in Punjab but asserted that Punjab does not pay attention to criticism against Nawaz Sharif.

“The biggest right of a leader is in his constituency. If I could, I would knock on every door in NA-119. I have to travel across the country with Nawaz Sharif. My women's team is present in every street of NA-119."

She further said that she is not the kind of candidate for whom people write complaints on pieces of paper.

“I am the candidate who has come from her home to inquire about issues. We have not left this country; on February 8th, for the sake of this country, you have to come out and vote early in the morning,” she added.