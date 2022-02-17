No to sugary drinks necessary to avoid heart diseases, cancer: Gen Kayani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani on Thursday urged the people to avoid taking sugary drinks for preventing chronic heart diseases, diabetes, obesity and cancer like serious ailments.

In an important meeting of the Civil Society Alliance, organized by the PANAH held here at the Women Development and Social Welfare Center,he apprised the people on hazards of sugary drinks as a major cause of heart ailments and other fatal diseases, said a news release.

The meeting proposed tax hikes to reduce consumption of sugary drinks, so that people could be protected from diseases and a healthy society could be formed.

Addressing the members of civil society, Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said 45% of the diet should consist of vegetables and fruits.

He said that mental stress also caused heart disease, so the people have to change their priorities and prefer hard work, exercise, and avoid sugary drinks.

General Secretary PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman said young students, teachers, members of civil society should become PANAH's voice.

Members of the Civil Society Alliance said that the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including the heart disease, was alarming.

"Everyone should be part of the PANAH Lectures and Awareness Campaign, so that the public can be made aware of the diseases and the causes of them," they added.