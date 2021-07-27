UrduPoint.com
No Treatment For General Patients At Hospitals Without Covid Vaccination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

No treatment for general patients at hospitals without Covid vaccination

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Health department along with city administration has decided to stop treatment of general patients at hospitals which had not been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Only those patients would be allowed to enter the hospitals which had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Medical Superintendent District hospital Muzaffargarh talking to APP on Tuesday said that in line with the special directives of health ministry and rapidly spread of coronavirus, it has been decided that no more treatment will be provided to general patients at hospital without Covid vaccination.

He said that special instructions has been given to all hospital departmental heads to expedite the vaccination campaign.

He urged masses to ensure their corona vaccination to secure themselves against the pandemic.

The MS urged the masses to continue following corona virus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) after 'Eid holidays to control the virus spread.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, the official said that implementation of corona SOPs was only solution to control the virus spread.

He said that negligence of individuals can foil government's efforts of controlling virus spread, however, it could be controlled by following SOPs.

He said it was observed that mostly patients which were admitted in the hospital were not vaccinated.

The MS said that SOPs must be adopted as a national obligation to protect public from the deadly virus.

He lauded the initiatives of the government for controlling virus spread adding that fighting against the virus was also a responsibility of people.

He said that vaccination against the covid-19 was also being provided by the government but it could be more affective if continue following SOPs.

He also asked parents to avoid offering unhygienic beverages as the water being used in such beverages was mostly contaminated which could lead to the diseases like diarrhea, hepatitis A and E, typhoid and gastro while the children are more vulnerable to catching such diseases in this season.

He said that there had been a considerable increase in the patients suffering from throat infections and diarrhea due to these unhygienic beverages.

