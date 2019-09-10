UrduPoint.com
No Untoward Incident Reported In Punjab On Ashura: Raja Basharat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said on Tuesday that no untoward incident was reported from any part of the province on Muharram 10.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat, he said that all processions and congregations would conclude peacefully, adding that strict monitoring of sensitive routes of mouring processions was being ensured across the Punjab.

The minister said that various incidents of Code of Conduct violation had been reported and cases were registered against the violators besides issuing warnings to them.

He said that law and order situation in the province was being monitored through central control room set up at Civil Secretariat.

Raja Basharat said that all possible steps were taken to ensure peaceful atmosphere, religious harmony and brotherhood.

He expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by all security agencies, including the Home Department, and said that all possible measures had been taken to ensure law and order situation in Punjab.

As many as 6,560 Army and 3,120 Rangers personnel, whereas 232,328 police officials and 138,335 volunteers were performing duties to ensure law and order in Punjab.

