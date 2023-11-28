Open Menu

Noor Jehan Melodies To Be Aired On PTV On 23rd Anniversary: Solangi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Noor Jehan melodies to be aired on PTV on 23rd anniversary: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said the national television would start airing melodies of Madam Noor Jehan from December 1 to pay tribute to the Melody Queen in the wake of her 23rd anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said the national television would start airing melodies of Madam Noor Jehan from December 1 to pay tribute to the Melody Queen in the wake of her 23rd anniversary.

The death anniversary of Pakistan’s iconic music legend, Melody Queen Noor Jehan is observed on December 23 every year.

“Starting Friday, December 1, ptv will air melodies of Madam Noor Jehan on her 23rd anniversary. We will dedicate one of her songs each day at 2300 hours (11 pm) till 23rd. There is more. Stay tuned,” the minister wrote on X formerly Twitter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Twitter Noor Jehan December TV From PTV

Recent Stories

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely on Wednesday: PMD

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely on Wednesday: PMD

4 minutes ago
 Parents urged to ensure vaccination of children

Parents urged to ensure vaccination of children

4 minutes ago
 Defence car accident: ATC extends physical remand ..

Defence car accident: ATC extends physical remand of accused for 4-day

21 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Balochistan visits Boys High School ..

Adviser to CM Balochistan visits Boys High School in Dalbandin

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan to hire foreign batting coach for Austral ..

Pakistan to hire foreign batting coach for Australia test series: Team Director ..

21 minutes ago
 Polio teams bask in support of Islamabad's top off ..

Polio teams bask in support of Islamabad's top officials

24 minutes ago
Dr Nafees calls on Railways Minister

Dr Nafees calls on Railways Minister

24 minutes ago
 CEO Bannu Cantonment Board Bilal Pasha 'commits su ..

CEO Bannu Cantonment Board Bilal Pasha 'commits suicide: Police

24 minutes ago
 AC Shalimar to oversee anti-polio campaign teams w ..

AC Shalimar to oversee anti-polio campaign teams working in Shalimar subdivision

24 minutes ago
 No dialogue with India on cross border pollution i ..

No dialogue with India on cross border pollution issue at COP-28

24 minutes ago
 CM envisions economic triumph as historic agreemen ..

CM envisions economic triumph as historic agreements with UAE unveil new era of ..

23 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 30, ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 30,766 power pilferers in 80 days ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan