Noor Jehan melodies to be aired on PTV on 23rd anniversary: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said the national television would start airing melodies of Madam Noor Jehan from December 1 to pay tribute to the Melody Queen in the wake of her 23rd anniversary.

The death anniversary of Pakistan’s iconic music legend, Melody Queen Noor Jehan is observed on December 23 every year.

“Starting Friday, December 1, ptv will air melodies of Madam Noor Jehan on her 23rd anniversary. We will dedicate one of her songs each day at 2300 hours (11 pm) till 23rd. There is more. Stay tuned,” the minister wrote on X formerly Twitter.