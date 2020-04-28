UrduPoint.com
Notices Issued On Ignoring Physical Distancing To Shopkeepers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Enforcement cell of Multan Waste Management Company issued notices to 18 shopkeepers for ignoring social distancing, here on Tuesday .

The official also visited Zakariya Town and imposed fine Rs 4000 each on two cattle pen holders.

However, the shopkeepers were served notices in Chungi No 1 area.

It were poultry shops, Karyana, Vegetable and some other shops. They were warned that they would be fined on ignoring social distancing in future. The officials will continue to visit different areas of city to ensure implementation on physical distancing .

