Notorious Drug Dealer Arrested, Over 1.5 Kg Narcotics Recovered In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Notorious drug dealer arrested, over 1.5 kg narcotics recovered in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a significant operation reflecting the zero-tolerance policy against drugs and crime, the Tank police have arrested a notorious drug dealer recovering over 1.5 kilograms of narcotics from him here in the limits of City police station.

According to police spokesman, the Tank police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan have intensified the campaign against narcotics and other social crimes across the district in order to safeguard the youth.

During a targeted operation a police team led by City Police Station SHO Sher Afzal, arrested notorious drug dealer named Amjad Khan, son of Sher Zaman, a resident of Mohalla Shekhanwala.

The suspect was found in possession of 1,270 grams of hashish and 310 grams of heroin, which he intended to supply within the city areas.

Commending the police team on the successful operation, DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan reiterated that drug traffickers deserve no leniency, as they threaten the very fabric of society. He emphasized that the war against narcotics will be pursued relentlessly, and offenders will be brought to justice.

The district police have pledged to continue and further intensify their indiscriminate and aggressive actions against drug-related crimes, the DPO added.

APP/akt

