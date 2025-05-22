IRSA Releases 236,487 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 236,487 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 268,593 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1469.15 feet which was 67.15 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 149,200 cusecs and 140,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1151.00 feet, which was 101.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 43,026 cusecs and 20,120 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 186,347, 113,268, 61,807 and 25,010 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 40,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,730 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
