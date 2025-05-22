Senate denounces Khuzdar terror attack, calls for national unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Senate on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Khuzdar, labeling the targeting of schoolchildren as inhumane and called for a stronger defense against external threats and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens.

The motion to suspend the normal business and discuss the Khuzdar attack was presented by Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani.

During the debate, senators accused India of supporting the perpetrators and emphasized the importance of national unity in the fight against terrorism.

Initiating the debate, former Caretaker Prime Minister Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condemned the growing influence of Hindutva ideology in India, which he described as a threat to minorities and regional stability.

He warned of the ideological spread of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) within Indian state institutions and cited the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a case of state-sponsored terrorism. Kakar criticized India's secularism as a façade, citing coercive laws targeting minorities, and denounced the Pulwama attack as a false flag operation.

He commended Pakistan’s united and restrained response, praising the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reaffirmation of the Two-Nation Theory.

He alleged Indian support for terrorist groups like BLA, BRA, and TTP, accusing them of orchestrating the Khuzdar attack. Concluding his remarks, Kakar criticized parliamentary inaction and urged lawmakers to prioritize justice for the victims.

Senator Shahzaib Durrani strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, calling it an assault on Pakistan’s future and collective hope. He said the targeting of innocent children in his hometown had deeply grieved the nation, describing the attack as a strike not just on a vehicle, but on the country's history and aspirations.

He said the attack came after the failure of a foreign-backed operation named "Message," followed by another offensive, "Operation Sindoor," on May 6–7, which Pakistan countered effectively. He added that when India fails militarily, it reverts to using proxies and targeting soft spots, including schoolchildren.

He said Pakistan, particularly Balochistan, has suffered from terrorism for over two decades, with billions lost and countless lives sacrificed. “How many more coffins must we carry, how many children martyred, before the world sees who the real terrorist is?” he questioned.

He said that when attackers are caught in Pakistan, international media downplays it, while Indian media distorts the narrative. Referring to celebratory posts from Indian accounts after the Khuzdar attack, he accused India of dishonouring Dalits, killing over 70,000 Kashmiris, and now targeting children in Balochistan.

He accused India of inciting hatred and warned the international community that ignoring this could have global consequences, saying the threat could eventually affect their own children. He urged an end to the "good and bad terrorists" narrative and the portrayal of certain actors as merely "displeased and oppressed." "Enough is enough. It's time to confront the real enemy," he concluded.

Senator Faisal Vawda condemned India's targeting of vulnerable civilians as a cowardly act and called for national unity and stronger defense. He urged the government to promote national unity by engaging the opposition and setting aside political differences. Emphasizing national security, he called for a higher defense budget and doubling armed forces' salaries, stating, “Without security, there is no sustainable progress.”

He praised the Pakistani military's restraint, under the Army Chief's guidance, for avoiding civilian targets despite provocations, demonstrating maturity and responsibility internationally.

He stated that Pakistan decisively eliminated 258 Indian soldiers in retaliation, sending a clear message that aggression will be met with full force. Condemning India's targeting of children as a sign of weak mentality, he affirmed the nation’s unity behind its armed forces, leadership, and institutions.

Senator Vawda highlighted Pakistan's victory as both military and diplomatic, emphasizing the country's success on all fronts. He stressed the importance of unity to protect sovereignty and praised Pakistani soldiers for their sacrifices, particularly during Ramadan, despite meagre allowances. Vawda called for supporting them fully in recognition of their courage.

Senator Vawda urged collective action from the government, opposition, and all political forces to unite with the armed forces for long-term peace. He also called for increasing the defense budget two or threefold to strengthen Pakistan's ability to counter India.

Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui vehemently condemned the recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar, calling it an inhumane and barbaric act that defies all moral and human comprehension.

He stated, “I have spent my entire life with words—teaching, writing, and playing with them--but I must admit, I am at a loss for words to describe the sheer brutality of this incident.

It is unimaginable that such individuals exist on this earth, capable of killing innocent schoolgirls.”

He emphasized that the victims were children, carrying books and heading to their madrassas with dreams in their hearts. "To target such innocent souls is nothing short of a crime against humanity," he said. "If someone claims to fight for rights but denies children their right to education, to live, to exist—what kind of cause are they truly fighting for?"

He stated that such acts are a continuation of the barbarity witnessed in previous years, including the tragic incident in Peshawar. "The deceased innocent girls, who have tragically lost their lives, will undoubtedly see their murderers held accountable before the Divine. Those who support or justify these acts under any pretext are equally culpable," he added.

Senator Siddiqui also placed the blame on India for supporting such terrorist organizations, asserting that India is funding, training, and enabling these groups. "These militants do not produce weapons in the mountains. Someone provides them, trains them, and finances them—and we are fully aware of who that is," he said.

However, he also called for self-reflection, stressing that while India remains a hostile neighbor, the problem is not solely external. He pointed out that there are individuals within Pakistan who, under the pretense of fighting for rights, take up arms, forge alliances with foreign adversaries, and target innocent civilians.

"Disagreement is not treason," he said. "Those with grievances must pursue political dialogue—not resort to terrorism. Let’s not mislabel this as a struggle for Baloch rights. This is outright terrorism, and the nation must come together to put an end to such divisions."

He concluded by stating that the Khuzdar incident is not just an attack—it is a national tragedy that must stir the conscience of every Pakistani.

Awami National Party (ANP) central leader Aimal Wali Khan compared the brutality against innocent children, saying such cruelty wouldn't be inflicted even on animals.

He criticized the decades-long cycle of blame and inaction, warning that without serious reflection and implementation of policies like the National Action Plan, such tragedies will continue. “For 50 years, we’ve waited for the next incident, blamed others, and moved on as if nothing happened,” he said.

He said the killing of children—whether in Peshawar, Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, or Waziristan—deeply affects every Pakistani.

Citing the 18th Amendment, he stressed the need to respect the distinct identities of Sindhis, Baloch, and Punjabis. “Why must everyone be forced into one mold?” he asked, asserting that lasting peace in Pakistan depends on democracy, rule of law, and genuine devolution of power.

He criticized the lack of internet and communication access in Waziristan and other tribal areas, saying, “Our children are growing up without basic digital tools.”

He accused officials of misrepresenting the situation in Senate committees and recalled challenging one during a briefing, saying, “I told him to send anyone with me to verify the truth.” Expressing frustration over disrespectful language used by a government official, he declared, “We are not here to be insulted. I refuse to be part of any committee where members are treated with such disregard.”

Aimal Wali Khan called for the resignation of the official, stating that his party would not tolerate such behaviour. "This is not a personal matter. I stand for the oppressed people of Waziristan and every Pakistani region enduring neglect and violence," he concluded.

The Senate Chairman later referred the issue of the official's misconduct with Aimal during the committee meeting to the relevant standing committee for a thorough investigation and resolution.

Participating in the debate, Senator Sherry Rehman said the recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar was a national tragedy, the entire nation is mourning the loss of innocent lives, including schoolchildren, including young girls.

She said the incident reminded the country of the 2014 APS Peshawar massacre, adding that terrorism in any form is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

"We have carried out years-long operations against terrorism, which came at a heavy cost. Our soldiers and civilians have made immense sacrifices," she said. "But we are a resilient nation, and we continue to fight against terrorist groups like the TTP operating from Afghanistan and the BLA, which are being supported, financed, and organized with links to our neighboring country, India."

She also pointed to the arrest of an Indian serving military officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, stating he was caught carrying out similar acts—facilitating terrorism, funding, and supplying weapons.

Senator Rehman said her party always advocates for political solutions and mainstreaming those willing to engage. However, she stressed, “Those who target innocent children cannot be brought into any political process. There can be no talks with such forces of violence.”

