Australian HC to Pakistan urges young professionals to shape Pakistan’s future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, said that Australia was proud to support young Pakistani professionals through various educational scholarship programmes.

He said, “Investing in Pakistan’s future and helping the young Pakistani professionals to come to Pakistan to shape future of their country”.

In an exclusive interview with the APP, the High Commissioner said that scholarship program is one of the most important ones – there are long-term and short-term scholarship programmes for young professionals.

Neil Hawkins said, “This relationship is powered by people,” adding, “From the Baloch cameleers who helped build Australia’s outback, to the more than 100,000 Pakistanis who now call Australia home, and the 20,000 students currently studying in Australia—our ties are living, growing, and deeply rooted.”

Replying to a question, the High Commissioner said, like Pakistan, climate change is also a big problem for Australia: “We have floods and we have droughts”.

With shared experiences, he said, “We can come up with solutions and cope with the challenge of climate change.” He said, “We can help and learn from each other.”

He said Australia’s support continues to strengthen climate resilience, education, and gender equality through grassroots partnerships that uplift Pakistani communities.

Mr Hawkins said, “We are exporting Australian cows to Pakistan as these are very popular here. "The Australian cows are different from the European cows as they are used to hot weather conditions and give good milk, he added.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the enduring cooperation of more than 40 years of working together to build resilience in the agriculture and water sectors, and the longstanding defence ties.