CCPO Lahore reinstates 64 officers in disciplinary hearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A disciplinary hearing session, known as the 'Ardal Room', was held under the chairmanship of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana. The session aimed to address the appeals and grievances of police personnel from various departments within the force.

According to the spokesperson for Lahore Police, a total of 623 appeals submitted by police employees have been heard so far this year. Of these, 469 appeals were accepted for formal hearing, while 90 were dismissed. Notably, 64 officers were reinstated to their positions following approval of their appeals.

Personnel from the Operations, Investigation, and Security Wings, along with members of the Traffic Police and Dolphin Squad, appeared in person for the hearings. Officers and staff from other units, including the Police Response Unit and Anti-Riot Force, were also present to have their cases heard.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the objective of the Ardal Room was to provide timely relief to subordinate staff and ensure justice within the department.

He emphasized that the Lahore Police has a robust internal accountability mechanism in place. Kamyana added that officers and personnel who perform their duties with dedication and integrity were encouraged and recognized.

The CCPO issued a stern warning against corruption and misuse of authority, adding that such actions would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He further asserted that any violation of the departmental code of conduct would result in disciplinary action.

Kamyana also directed all Divisional SPs to hold Ardal Room sessions on a regular basis to swiftly resolve personnel-related matters. He urged police officials to embrace public service as their mission and demonstrate professionalism and competence in their daily duties. He concluded by saying hardworking, capable, and honest officers are the true assets of the police department.