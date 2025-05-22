CCPO Lahore Reinstates 64 Officers In Disciplinary Hearing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A disciplinary hearing session, known as the 'Ardal Room', was held under the chairmanship of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana. The session aimed to address the appeals and grievances of police personnel from various departments within the force.
According to the spokesperson for Lahore Police, a total of 623 appeals submitted by police employees have been heard so far this year. Of these, 469 appeals were accepted for formal hearing, while 90 were dismissed. Notably, 64 officers were reinstated to their positions following approval of their appeals.
Personnel from the Operations, Investigation, and Security Wings, along with members of the Traffic Police and Dolphin Squad, appeared in person for the hearings. Officers and staff from other units, including the Police Response Unit and Anti-Riot Force, were also present to have their cases heard.
Speaking on the occasion, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the objective of the Ardal Room was to provide timely relief to subordinate staff and ensure justice within the department.
He emphasized that the Lahore Police has a robust internal accountability mechanism in place. Kamyana added that officers and personnel who perform their duties with dedication and integrity were encouraged and recognized.
The CCPO issued a stern warning against corruption and misuse of authority, adding that such actions would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He further asserted that any violation of the departmental code of conduct would result in disciplinary action.
Kamyana also directed all Divisional SPs to hold Ardal Room sessions on a regular basis to swiftly resolve personnel-related matters. He urged police officials to embrace public service as their mission and demonstrate professionalism and competence in their daily duties. He concluded by saying hardworking, capable, and honest officers are the true assets of the police department.
Recent Stories
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand
Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants
Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel
Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Education visits Special Education Centre H/8-44 minutes ago
-
Prof. Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi appointed Dean of Crop Protection at Sindh Agriculture University4 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested in injured condition4 minutes ago
-
Govt to launch One-Window System for cosmetics sector: Khalid Magsi4 minutes ago
-
Rescue mock exercise for expected flood conducted4 minutes ago
-
KCEU condemns massacre of innocent children in Khuzdar5 minutes ago
-
MNS University manufacture low-cost mini tractor for small farmers15 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief, other leaders visit Tank to condole with Shams over demise of his father15 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Deptt conducts training workshop on modern farming15 minutes ago
-
Three quack clinics sealed25 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended,SI, constable arrested over torture on shopkeeper25 minutes ago
-
GCWUS launches "One Student - One Plant" drive to promote environmental awareness25 minutes ago