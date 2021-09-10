Notorious drug peddler held with hashish

Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

A team of Hujra Shah Muqeen police, headed by SHO Zeshan Bashir, conducted a raid and arrested hashish smuggler Muhammad Arif of Peer Shahab and recovered 4 kg hashish from him.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.