UrduPoint.com

Notorious Drug Peddler Held With Hashish

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:40 PM

Notorious drug peddler held with hashish

Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

A team of Hujra Shah Muqeen police, headed by SHO Zeshan Bashir, conducted a raid and arrested hashish smuggler Muhammad Arif of Peer Shahab and recovered 4 kg hashish from him.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek to Cary Out Large ..

Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek to Cary Out Large-Scale Attacks Against US - FB ..

4 minutes ago
 Italy seizes 500 fake Francis Bacon works

Italy seizes 500 fake Francis Bacon works

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for special measures to ensure inve ..

Prime Minister for special measures to ensure investors facilitation

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Has Evidence of US Digital Giants' Violatio ..

Moscow Has Evidence of US Digital Giants' Violation of Russian Law Ahead of Duma ..

9 minutes ago
 AJK govt to announce education policy to enroll ov ..

AJK govt to announce education policy to enroll over 40,000 children in schools

15 minutes ago
 UAE, Austria advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Austria advancing parliamentary cooperation

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.