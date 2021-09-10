Notorious Drug Peddler Held With Hashish
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:40 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday.
A team of Hujra Shah Muqeen police, headed by SHO Zeshan Bashir, conducted a raid and arrested hashish smuggler Muhammad Arif of Peer Shahab and recovered 4 kg hashish from him.
Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.