Open Menu

NPC Holds Quran Khawani For Deceased Members, Their Relatives

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM

NPC holds Quran Khawani for deceased members, their relatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) National Press Club (NPC), on Friday held a Quran Khawani and Fateh Khawani at its mosque to pay homage to the members and their relatives, who passed away in the past few days.

The prayer ceremony was attended by relatives, friends, well-wishers of the deceased.

Prominent attendees included

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ)'s President Afzal Butt, President Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) Tariq Ali Virk, and others.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason beh ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..

16 seconds ago
 ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yad ..

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..

12 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

1 hour ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

3 hours ago
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

3 hours ago
 Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

3 hours ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

3 hours ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

3 hours ago
 UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

4 hours ago
 EU agrees to boost Europol's role against migrant ..

EU agrees to boost Europol's role against migrant smuggling, human trafficking

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan