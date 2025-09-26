NPC holds Quran Khawani for deceased members, their relatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) National Press Club (NPC), on Friday held a Quran Khawani and Fateh Khawani at its mosque to pay homage to the members and their relatives, who passed away in the past few days.

The prayer ceremony was attended by relatives, friends, well-wishers of the deceased.

Prominent attendees included

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ)'s President Afzal Butt, President Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) Tariq Ali Virk, and others.