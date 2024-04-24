Numberdari system stressed to help implement govt policies

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The 'Numberdari' system has great role in effective implementation of the government policies about socioeconomic development, establishing peace and security.

This was claimed by renowned socialist and Numbardar Chak 153-NB Suhaib Ahmed Noor, here on Wednesday. Addressing a gathering at his village in connection with the launch of 'Numbardari' system campaign, he said the its implementation could prove very beneficial for the Punjab government. He said the system was very useful for the state in respect of implementation of the law, as it had traditional credibility.

Suhaib Ahmad said that Numberdars were always given due respect as they were serving the nation as well as the country at grass-roots level.

He said that Numberdars were well aware of problems and thinking of people and they could be more helpful for the government in formulating the policies.

Suhaib said the total number of numberdars across the province was more than 40,000, while 12,000 seats were lying vacant. He said that only 5,500 Numberdars had government grant in the shape of twelve-and-a-half acres of land. He said that 450,000 acres of land could be brought under agricultural domain if the government provided grants to numberdars.

Ajmal Qureshi, ,Safdar Qureshi,Umar Qureshi, Zahoor Ahmed Qureshi and a large number of villagers were present.