O/A Level exam to go ahead as per schedule on May 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) All examination controlled by the International examining bodies including the British Council will not be affected by the postponement announced by the Punjab government on May 7 (Wednesday).

The O-Level examination (Mathematics Syllabus D 22 Paper 22 Calculator) will be held as per schedule.

According to an update by the British Council,“We are aware of a cancellation notice in the name of British Council circulating on social media.Please note this is fake and that all exams will held as per schedule.”

The Punjab government's Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif had to adopt safety measures in wake of an unprovoked and blatant act of war by India.