Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression, moment of national pride: Bacha

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistan’s resolute military response to Indian aggression is a moment of national pride and unity, said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha.

Talking to media persons here, Bacha praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for delivering a “daylight retaliation” to India’s “cowardly night-time attack,” asserting that the victory belongs to the entire nation, not just one party.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent, made possible by the vision of PPP founding leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, remains a cornerstone of national security.

“This is not PPP’s win or the army’s alone but the triumph of every Pakistani,” Bacha said.

Bacha also outlined PPP’s upcoming rally in Peshawar scheduled on May 26 under the “Save the Province Movement.” The event will mark the beginning of a full-scale political campaign against PTI’s governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stated that workers from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dera Ismail Khan, will participate to express a collective vote of no confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) policies.

He emphasized that the rally would expose the corruption of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his cabinet.

Bacha also criticized the PTI-led government for what he called its "destructive governance," alleging that the provincial departments have been crippled by corruption and mismanagement.

“The law and order situation has deteriorated severely under PTI’s rule,” he added.

He also revealed that PPP is organizing divisional tours to revitalize the party structure, resolve workers’ grievances, and build momentum at the grassroots level.

A post-Eid convention for both veteran and new workers will be hosted at the residence of MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi, he said.

Highlighting labor issues, Bacha said that the PTI government has already terminated employees hired during the caretaker period and is planning to dismiss an additional 10,000 workers after Eid.

“PPP will not remain silent. We are launching a movement against these anti-people policies,” he concluded.

The PPP leader expressed confidence that the party is gaining ground and will form the next government in the province.

APP/akt