OGDCL's Free Medical Camp Facilitates Over 160 Residents Of Remote Area

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 12:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) administration successful conducted free medical camp in the Sughri Jund area here, aimed at delivering quality medical services to the local community.

The camp was staffed by Dr Ashfaq Khan, dispenser Naeem Khan, and other qualified medical professionals, who diligently attended to their duties. A total of 165 patients, including men, women, children, and individuals with special needs, received free medical checkups and medicines.

Residents and local elders expressed their gratitude to the OGDCL and district administration, praising the initiative as a crucial step toward improving healthcare access in underprivileged areas. They described it as a beacon of hope for the community.

OGDCL officials reiterated their commitment to providing quality healthcare in remote regions, emphasizing that such welfare efforts reflect the organization’s dedication to its social responsibilities and public service.

