OGDCL's Free Medical Camp Facilitates Over 160 Residents Of Remote Area
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 12:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) administration successful conducted free medical camp in the Sughri Jund area here, aimed at delivering quality medical services to the local community.
The camp was staffed by Dr Ashfaq Khan, dispenser Naeem Khan, and other qualified medical professionals, who diligently attended to their duties. A total of 165 patients, including men, women, children, and individuals with special needs, received free medical checkups and medicines.
Residents and local elders expressed their gratitude to the OGDCL and district administration, praising the initiative as a crucial step toward improving healthcare access in underprivileged areas. They described it as a beacon of hope for the community.
OGDCL officials reiterated their commitment to providing quality healthcare in remote regions, emphasizing that such welfare efforts reflect the organization’s dedication to its social responsibilities and public service.
APP/ar-adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGDCL's free medical camp facilitates over 160 residents of remote area2 minutes ago
-
PM directs to formulate agro-industry policy for promotion of agriculture, forestry22 minutes ago
-
1st Hajj flight through “Road to Makkah” initiative lands in Jeddah32 minutes ago
-
43 suspects held; cache of drugs, weapons seized during police crackdown in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
Rally taken out to laud Pak armed forces' victory against Indian attacks32 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate calls for people-friendly budget32 minutes ago
-
Health community stages "Pakistan Zindabad" rally32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to experience severe heatwave from May 15 to 20, warns DD Met42 minutes ago
-
2 killed as trailer runs over rickshaw in Faisalabad42 minutes ago
-
DC reviews construction work at DHQ52 minutes ago
-
Three arrested in Hawala Hundi operation, million seized1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt increases minority cards quota to 75,000: minister1 hour ago