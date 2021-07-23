- Home
Fahad Shabbir 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations to ensure strict implementation of the Prime Minister's Clean & Green Pakistan initiative at and around their retail outlets for the public facilitation.
Besides, the filling stations must "ensure clean washrooms for customers/public convenience especially alongside motorways and tourist destinations across the country," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press statement.
Accordingly, he said, an advisory had also been sent to all chief secretaries for the provincial and district governments' full support in a successful execution of the cleanliness drive in every nook and cranny of the country.