OIC urged to seek early settlement of Kashmir, Palestine issues

MIRPUR (AJK): Oct 12 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while hailing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its consistent support of Kashmiris' cause, has said that it was high time that the OIC should redouble its efforts to seek an early settlement of the long-running Kashmir and Palestine issues.

He expressed these views while talking to the OIC's Special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Yousef Aldoubeay, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday.

Ambassador Hasan Ali Hassan, Director of Legal Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Bilal Akram Shah, Rida Zahra, Biruddin Gamaruddin and Waqas Latif Mughal were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that the Muslim body (OIC) has always supported the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

Expressing his grave concern over Israel's naked aggression on Gaza and other parts of the territory, he said that Israel has broken all records of barbarism and brutality.

He said that reckless bombing of the civilian population in Gaza by Israel had led to the killing of innocent Palestinians, including men, women and children. He said that widespread death and destruction in Gaza was a challenge to the world's conscience.

Briefing the delegation about the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the president said that it was quite unfortunate that the Indian government was replicating the Israeli model of occupation and colonisation of Gaza in Kashmir.

He said that since 5th August 2019, India's fascist regime led by Modi has intensified its settler colonialism agenda to eliminate the native population. "India has so far issued 4.2 million domicile certificates to outsiders with a malicious intent to change the region's demography", he said.

Referring to the delimitation and creation of additional constituencies in the Jammu region, he said that the region's political landscape has also been changed to pave the way for installing a Hindu Chief Minister in the state. Seeking an immediate end to the continued bloodshed in the region, Barrister Chaudhry said that the OIC should use its political and diplomatic clout to resolve the Kashmir and Palestine dispute peacefully.

He said that multiple United Nations General Assembly resolutions have described the continuing occupation of Palestine by Israel as illegal. Similarly, he said the continuing occupation of Kashmir by India was also illegal under international law.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Yousef M. Al-Dobeay said that the OIC strongly supports the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people and would continue to play its role in seeking a just settlement of the dispute. Ambassador Yousef M. Al-Dobeay also invited the AJK President to the OIC Conference to be held in the Gambia in December this year.