Old Enmity Claim Two Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Old enmity claim two lives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Two people including a boy were killed by their rivals over an old enmity here under the jurisdiction of Saddar Bhulwal police station on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that Muhammad Ashraf (52) r/o Chak No.

02 NB,Muhammad Yasin(14) and Noreen (40) were heading to Bhulwal on their car all of a sudden some unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at them which resulted into the spot death of Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Yasin while Noreen sustained serious bullet injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot,shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital Bhulwal for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

