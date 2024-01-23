OLMT’s Solar Power Conversion Underway
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 05:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim has said that the initiative to convert the Orange Line Metro Train to solar power is actively underway and making swift progress.
In a statement on Tuesday, he explained that following the Energy Department's recommendation, discussions with NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) are in their concluding phase. Upon finalizing the agreement with NESPAK, the study is expected to wrap up within three months, paving the way for the commencement of the solarization project.
Ibrahim Hasan Murad further stated that solar panels would be deployed at the Orange Train's depots, stabling yards, and stations. Solar grid stations are being set both the stabling yard and Orange Train depot. He emphasized that not only the Orange Train but also the associated stations would transition to solar energy. According to an estimate, this transition could result in an annual saving of over 3 billion rupees.
