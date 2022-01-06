UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Orders Rs 805mln Relief To Plaintiffs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Thursday ordered for provision legal relief worth around Rs 8.5 million to different plaintiffs from Bahawalnagar, Nankana Sahib, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, and Multan districts

A spokesman said the Ombudsman's Office ordered for refund 10 of call deposit receipts of Rs 3,473,125 to Muhammad Tayyab Azeem Tariq of Lahore from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore.

In another development, the Woman University Multan reimbursed leave encashment worth over 1.5 million to Tasneem Javed.

The spokesman said one Baby Khadija of Bahawalnagar also succeeded in getting her family pension after a gap of six years due to the mediation of the Ombudsman Office. A legal relief of Rs 1,124,648 has been provided to her, the spokesman remarked and noted that another plaintiff Anwar Bibi of Multan was given financial relief valuing Rs 980,918 along with the start of family pension.

The spokesman mentioned that due to the action initiated on an application of Zohran Bibi, the five-year service of Munawar Hussain, a Union Council secretary in Nankana Sahib, has been forfeited along with the cancellation of two death certificates.

Meanwhile, the involvement of the Ombudsman Office has resulted in the issuance of show-cause notice to accused Dr Muhammad Anwar of DHQ hospital Bahawalnagar for initiation of regular inquiry under PEEDA Act. This notice has been issued in light of the initial inquiry for showing negligence in a medico-legal case. This has been done on an application of Sumaira Bibi of Fort Abbas tehsil of Bahawalnagar district who approached the ombudsman office for the same.

Alongside, other applicants were given a total relief of 1,361,975 rupees by the concerned departments in their cases dealt with by the ombudsman office, the spokesman concluded.

