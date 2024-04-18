Open Menu

Ombudsman Punjab Provides Rs13.6mln Relief To 13.6 Plaintiffs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs13.6mln relief to 13.6 plaintiffs

The spokesperson says despite multiple attempts to obtain family pensions, monthly assistance and other dues from relevant departments, they have failed to get their legal right.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2024) In compliance with the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, district accounts officer, chief executive officers of district health & education authorities; municipal corporation, chief engineer (central zone), building department; rescue 1122 and chairman district benevolent fund board have disbursed more than Rs.13.6 million to various applicants.

The spokesperson reported that 13 applicants from different districts submitted applications to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, stating that despite multiple attempts to obtain family pensions, monthly assistance and other dues from relevant departments, they have failed to get their legal right.

Acting upon the directive of Ombudsman Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, the concerned departments have disbursed the long-awaited dues to the applicants. The plaintiffs have thanked the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for ensuring their legal rights.

