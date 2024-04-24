Open Menu

Ombudsman Punjab Sargodha Resolves 238 Complaints In Current Year

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) consultant Ombudsman Punjab Sargodha Region Chaudhry Mumtaz Ahmad Dev Wednesday said that Ombudsman Punjab Sargodha resolved 238 complaints, out of 588, during the current year.

Speaking to the media at the office of the Union of Journalists, Ch Mumtaz said the institution was working for providing justice to the public and government employees.

He said every complaint received had resolved on priority basis, adding that the staff was appointed to assist the public and provided full guidance.

He said the Punjab Ombudsman had target to redress the complaints in 40 to 60 days. "Strict action is taken against those departments who do not comply with the orders," he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Sargodha Media Government

