One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Larkana Police has conducted a targeted operation against the criminals in Khakrani and Jeeha areas here Monday.

The Rashid Wagan police force, led by SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso supported by police mobiles and armored vehicles participated in the operation.

SSP Larkana said that no stone would be left unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice and those who interfere with peace. He said the police destroyed all their hideouts and the criminals will soon be apprehended.

He said that during the encounter, an outlaw was arrested in injured condition by recovering a pistol from him.

The SSP said that during patrolling of Taluka Police station, another member of robbers gag was arrested at Hyder Shah Road and recovered from him one pistol after encounter with his gang members.

The SSP further informed that the arrested criminal was identified as Bakhar Jatoi who was involved in many smuggling and other serious anti-social acts. The accused has a criminal record who is being investigated, he told.