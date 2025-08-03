One held with narcotics

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Kahror Pacca city police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler

and recovered over one kilogram ice from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police raided and apprehended the suspect, identified as

Sajjad aka Ganna Phull and recovered 1.166 kg crystal white ice, a mobile

phone and Rs 2500 from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.